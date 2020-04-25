RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that the state now has 8,623 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 289 deaths.
The new data, as of 11 a.m. on April 25, shows that cases have now been identified in 95 of North Carolina's 100 counties.
Camden, Avery, Yancey, Swain and Graham counties have yet to report a case of coronavirus.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of confirmed cases, with 1,450 and 41 virus-related deaths.
There are 456 people hospitalized and receiving treatment. NCDHHS says they've completed 105,265 tests in both their laboratories, as well as those of participating hospitals and commercial labs.
Age-wise, officials say middle-aged individuals make up 40% of confirmed cases in North Carolina. This age-range is from 25 to 49. Seniors, or people over 65, make up 25% of confirmed cases.
However, the death rate for older individuals is significantly higher than any age group with 85% of 65 and older people passing away after contracting the virus.
Four-percent of middle-aged individuals, according to NCDHHS, have passed away as a result of coronavirus.
Saturday saw a significant drop in cases, as opposed to the 417 confirmed cases that were reported on April 21. North Carolina officials announced 143 additional cases on April 25.
For more data on coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, visit NCDHHS's website.
