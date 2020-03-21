ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mission Health announced Saturday that effective immediately, visitations at all facilities are suspended, elevating restrictions to Level 3.
The only exception at this time is for pediatric patients, who are allowed to have one adult with them at a time.
"The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and we are taking this very seriously. We know this may be difficult and wish the situation were different, but we are taking every precaution to protect those in our care," the hospital said in a statement. "We have well established protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we are following CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors."
Additionally, entrances at Mission Hospital have been reduced. The current entrances now open are:
- Entrance 1: Emergency Department, open 24/7 to patients (only public entrance)
- Entrance 9: Labor and Delivery, open 24/7 to expecting mothers only
Click here to learn more about Mission Health's response to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.