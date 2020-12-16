ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As COVID-19 cases climb across the Carolinas, a western North Carolina health system says they've set a record for hospitalizations on Wednesday alone.
A spokesperson for Mission Health confirmed to FOX Carolina that the system had 102 total lab-confirmed positive virus patients across the system. The breakdown saw the bulk of those patients at Mission Hospital in Asheville: 83 positive patients to be exact.
Meanwhile, Angel Medical Center and Blue Ridge Regional each had six positive patients, while Mission Hospital McDowell had five. Two more positive patients were reported at Transylvania Regional Hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 5,200 new cases reported Wednesday and more than 2,800 current hospitalizations. The current daily percent positive is at 12.5%.
