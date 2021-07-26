ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Mission Health says that it will be increasing visitor restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across North Carolina.
The restrictions will go into effect on Tuesday, according to a release from the hospital. The restrictions will only allow one visitor a day per patient in Mission Health hospitals, the release says.
Mission says that one visitor will be allowed to stay overnight.
The hospital noted that there continues to be no visitation allowed for the COVID-19 unit.
Mission Health says that it will continue its universal masking policy for all of its facilities.
