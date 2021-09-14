GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – There are multiple places Upstate residents can go to if they choose to use monoclonal antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Doctors have been using monoclonal antibody treatments since November 2020 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorizations for treatments.
While the treatments are only approved by the FDA for emergency use, data shows they’re successful in decreasing someone’s rate of progression to severe disease, hospitalization, death by 70-percent and shortens the duration of symptoms by an average of four days, according to the department.
Below is a list of places in the Upstate you can go to if you choose to take monoclonal antibody treatment locations:
- Abbeville Area medical Center
- AnMed Health medical Center
- Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Greenville Post Acute
- Omnicare of Spartanburg
- Pharmerica – Easley 7080
- Prisma Health Greenville Hospital
- Prisma health Greer memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee
- Prisma Health Upstate
- Self Regional Healthcare
- Spartanburg Medical Center Hospital
- US Renal Care
Monoclonal antibody treatments must also be recommended by a healthcare professional and must have that referral when going to any of the 13 Upstate locations, according to the department.
