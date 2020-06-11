GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parking spaces are filled and so are the streets of Greenville as the city gets back to business.
“It’s beautiful, we were just driving through and needed a stop,” Terry Bilecky said.
She’s from Colorado and is exploring Greenville, but not without her mask.
“I think it’s important just to protect myself, but also to protect others,” Bilecky said.
She says she doesn’t know if she’s asymptomatic, which means a carrier who doesn’t show common symptoms of COVID-19.
“We’re actually way more locked down than the east coast,” she said.
Healthcare providers call Greenville the new hot spot for COVID-19 cases and want people to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
“If you’re doing it for the virus, I’ll say it’s pointless,” Jon Thomas said.
He says instead of wearing a mask, he washes his hands often.
“Just getting back to the basics, nothing special. I don’t think you need to do anything outrageous as keeping a mask on,” Thomas said.
Recently, researchers with the World Health Organization, also known as WHO, talked about asymptomatic spread. They say in most cases the virus is spread through infectious droplets, but they’re still looking into how those who don’t show symptoms get the virus.
“While there’s not an active infection going on, they may still have COVID in their system and they can easily spread that to other people,” Dr. David Brancati said.
He’s a physician with Emergency MD in Greenville County.
“One of the reasons we may see more cases at this time is because of increased testing,” Brancati said.
Or, he says it could be people becoming more comfortable.
“They really forget to wear their masks in the right setting or forget to social distance,” Brancati said.
Some say it’s a sign to practice social distancing and wear a mask in order to keep Greenville moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.