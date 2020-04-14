COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that the state is seeing an additional 115 coronavirus cases, and lost ten more people to the virus.
South Carolina now has a total of 3,553 reported cases and 97 deaths.
DHEC says eight of the individuals who passed away were elderly with underlying health conditions. They were from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Clarendon (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2) counties.
One elderly individual from Richland County had the presence of underlying health conditions, but DHEC says their death is still under investigation.
A middle-aged person from Horry County had underlying health conditions.
The additional 115 cases are being investigated in the following counties:
- Aiken (9)
- Anderson (2),
- Beaufort (4)
- Berkeley (8)
- Charleston (2)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Clarendon (3)
- Colleton (1)
- Darlington (1)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (3)
- Georgetown (2)
- Greenville (27)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (4)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (1)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (2)
- Marion (2)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (2)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (11)
- Spartanburg (2)
- Sumter (4)
- Williamsburg (1)
- York (2)
As of April 13, DHEC says they've conducted a total of 33,872 tests in state laboratories.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Georgia seeing 13,315 reported COVID-19 cases, with 464 deaths
4,816 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths reported in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.