PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Drive-in church service is quickly becoming a trend in the Upstate as many around the world practices social distancing. Sunday evening, President Donald Trump called for social distancing to continue until the end of April.
East Pickens Baptist Church is the latest to join the trend. Senior Pastor, Jamie Duncan, says the church held service online last week instead of a normal gathering.
For him, Sunday morning was a great start to a new way of spreading the gospel.
"This was the first attempt at it. We had our first Sunday [drive-in] and our intention is to keep doing it as long as we can do it," Duncan said.
He goes on to say their first service saw about 150 people, the second service bringing in around 200 or so.
Duncan preached on unity, Sunday morning.
Social distancing has been a hard concept for some to grasp, but the evident display for this congregation is a prime example of making the uncommon, common.
"There's something beautiful about God's people getting together. There's a longing in all of our hearts to have that," he said.
