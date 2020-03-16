GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parents with students in the Greenville County School District, Greenwood District 50, and Laurens District 55 will be able to access free grab-and-go meals for their children during the statewide school shutdown, which was ordered Sunday by Gov. Henry McMaster to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Greenville:
Here's the full list of locations you can go to to get meals:
- Travelers Rest HS
- Berea ES
- AJ Whittenburg ES
- Welcome ES
- Grove ES
- Sue Cleveland ES
- Sterling School
- Blue Ridge MS
- Wade Hampton HS
- JL Mann HS
- Mauldin HS
- Hillcrest HS
- Eastside HS
- Greer HS
- Fountain Inn ES
While schools are closed, nutritionally balanced meals will be provided to all children aged 18 or younger regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin.
Additionally, this service is open to the general public; children are not required to be enrolled in Greenville County Schools to be eligible for this service.
Breakfast will be served beginning at 8 a.m. each morning and lunch will be served beginning at 11:00 a.m. each morning at each location. All meals will be served in the school’s car drop off line.
Greenwood
Greenwood District 50 will be providing free breakfasts and lunches to K-12 students at six district locations.
Those locations are:
- Brewer Middle School
- Northside Middle School
- Westview Middle School
- Early Childhood Center
- Lakeview Elementary School (Pickup at the front car rider line)
- Pinecrest Elementary School
This week, meals will be served via pick up lines on Tuesday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Beginning next week, meals will be served at the same locations on Mondays, Wednesdays, and
Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Laurens
Laurens County Schools District 55 said, beginning Tuesday, students will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch at several community locations.
This program will continue through March 31.
Here are the locations:
Breakfast- 8:00-8:30, Lunch 11:00-12:00
- Hickory Tavern ES/MS
- Gray Court ES/MS
- Waterloo ES
- Ford ES
- Laurens ES
- EB Morse ES
- Sanders MS
- Laurens MS
- Laurens YMCA
Breakfast- 7:30-8:30, Lunch 10:30-12:00
- Laurens District 55 HS
