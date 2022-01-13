ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple schools in the Upstate and Western North Carolina are adjusting their schedules for the rest of the week.
Asheville City Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, the district announced Thursday.
The decision comes after the high number of staff absences that makes them unable to maintain the school or have classes, according to the district.
Students will participate in at-home learning Friday.
For Asheville High School and SILSA students, end of course testing that was scheduled for Friday will happen on the day students return to campus.
The first day back for students will be Wednesday, Jan. 19 as Monday is a holiday and Tuesday is an optional Teacher workday.
The second semester for all middle and high school students will begin Wednesday.
Buildings will be open Tuesday, Jan. 18 for only essential staff and all other staff who choose to work should do so remotely.
While at Home:
- Students will be participating in remote instruction.
- Pre-K Students: Specific information about remote instruction for Pre-K students will be coming directly from your child’s teacher.
- Kindergarten - 5th Grade: Every child that is on campus today will take home instructional materials. If your child is currently at home, their teacher will be emailing instructions.
- 6th - 12th Grades: All middle and high school students will be assigned work through Canvas. Assignments will be posted by 9:00 AM. Montford North Star 6th and 7th Graders will be taking home laptops today.
- Assigned work must be completed to be counted present for the day. However, students will have through Monday, January 24th to complete their assignments.
- Currently, the School Nutrition Department is NOT able to provide meals.
The district said transitioning to at-home learning is never a decision they take lightly. During this time, the district will be able to sanitize each campus as well as allow adequate time for our students and staff to recover.
During this long weekend, parents, staff and students are also reminded to monitor their health and wellbeing each day. If you are feeling sick and/or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, please do not send your child to school on Wednesday.
Spartanburg District 5 Schools announced that Friday will also be used as a district learning day for all schools. The district cited excessive student and staff absences due to COVID-19.
Schools and teachers will be in contact with students about instructions for distance learning on Friday, according to Spartanburg 5. The district says that additional instructions will be posted on social media and their website for those having trouble with district laptops.
Students can also pick up free meals on Friday at either Duncan Elementary School of the Arts, River Ridge Elementary School or Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, according to Spartanburg 5.
The meals will be available for pick-up between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the district confirmed.
