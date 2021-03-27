BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Schools announced that the district identified six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnston Elementary School that are all linked.
These six linked cases qualify as a COVID-19 cluster, which is defined as five or more possibly linked cases over a two week period, according to the district.
The district says that contract tracing has been performed with the help of Buncombe County Health and Human Services and all school related close contacts of individuals who tested positive have bee notified.
BCS says that operations at Johnston Elementary will continue as usual.
