GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A number of Upstate high school football teams have announced cancellations or postponements of upcoming junior varsity and varsity football games for Friday as well as the weeks ahead.
CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL
Clinton High School's upcoming varsity and JV football games against Newberry High School have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from Clinton's athletic department.
Due to positive COVID tests & COVID protocols, the JV and Varsity football games with Newberry High School have been postponed. They may/may not be rescheduled.— Clinton Carolina (@ClintonHSSports) August 30, 2021
Clinton says that the games may or may not be rescheduled.
BELTON HONEA-PATH
Belton-Honea Path's JV and varsity games vs. Palmetto High School were canceled as well, according to a tweet from BHP's athletic department.
Belton-Honea path will now face Woodmont in both varsity and JV this week, according to a tweet from Woodmont's athletic department.
NINETY SIX HIGH SCHOOL
Ninety Six's upcoming game against Saluda High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues, according to an update posted on Saluda's athletics website.
The junior varsity game is also canceled, according to the announcement.
WALHALLA HIGH SCHOOL
Walhalla High School announced that its next two games against Woodmont and Rabun County have been canceled.
The school says that its team plans to resume play against Daniel High School.
