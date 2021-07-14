BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Medical University of South Carolina has announced that it will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Belton Thursday.
The clinic will be at Welfare Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to a release.
The clinic will be free and is open to everyone ages 12 and older, according to MUSC.
Appointments are encouraged, but MUSC says that walk-ins are also welcome.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment can do so by clicking here or by calling 843-876-7227.
Appointments for second doses of the vaccine will be automatically scheduled for August 5. Those appointments will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
MUSC says that those who attend the event are encouraged to bring an insurance card and a photo identification, although it's not required.
