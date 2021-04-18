So far, 5,800 fully vaccinated people have caught Covid anyway in US, CDC says

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Electrolux is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to provide a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Coveris warehouse across from the Electrolux main campus in Anderson.

Officials say the first dose clinic will happen on Wednesday, April 21, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.  

The second dose clinic will happen on Wednesday, May 12, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

MUSC officials will be administering the PFIZER vaccine at both clinics.

According to officials, the clinic will take place across from Electrolux Home Products at 200 Masters Blvd, Anderson SC 29624.

To get more information and schedule an appointment, please visit COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments for SCMA 

