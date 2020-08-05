COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A press call Wednesday revealed some new information about how the South Carolina Gamecocks plan to approach the upcoming football season, specifically without two players on the field.
Head coach Will Muschamp revealed that offensive lineman Mark Fox from Florida and redshirt junior Jordan Rhodes from Georgia both opted out of playing in the upcoming season due to concerns centered around COVID-19. Muschamp said he supported their decision and indicated players with similar concerns should speak up to receive similar support. Muschamp also noted both Rhodes and Fox will keep their scholarships.
Another major announcement from Muschamp revolved around how athletes will stay safe when practicing. Out of an abundance of caution, Muschamp says the Gamecocks will practice wearing face coverings. The coach says he's confident this will help limit the risk of virus transmission.
Muschamp also noted the SEC plans to test athletes for the virus three times per week: Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday. Additionally, all meetings will be socially distanced throughout the year.
