RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper provided a timeline for lifting the state's current coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

A release from the governor's press office says that the state is expected lift restrictions on mass gatherings by June 1. Cooper is expected to issue an executive order sometime next week to outline safety restriction for the month of may, according to the release. 

Governor Cooper spoke on how vaccines are important to lifting restrictions in North Carolina. 

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror...North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”

North Carolina has administered over 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccines with 46.9 percent of the state's adult population receiving at least one dose, according to the release. 

