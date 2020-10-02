CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina senator Thom Tillis confirmed Friday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican senator said he doesn't have any symptoms as of now, but is still self-isolating at home for the next 10 days. Tillis encouraged North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Tillis' full statement follows:
Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.
