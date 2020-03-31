RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order concerning utility providers and how their services will be handled in coming weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper's executive order prohibits companies that provide electricity, gas, water, wastewater from disconnecting service to customers if they're unable to make their payments.
The executive order will be in effect for 60 days. Cooper said he and his team will continue to monitor the outbreak, and make decisions on whether to extend the mandate.
“This action is particularly important since tomorrow is the first of the month, and I know that’s a date many families fear when they can’t make ends meet,” said Governor Cooper. “These protections will help families stay in their homes and keep vital services like electricity, water, and communications going as we Stay at Home.”
Through the order, utility companies are to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills. They are prohibited from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payments.
The governor is encouraging other companies like phone, cable and internet providers to follow suit. Banks are also asked not to charge customers with overdraft fees, late fees or other penalties.
Cooper says landlords fall into the category of those encouraged to be lenient with tenants, and delay any evictions already entered in the court system.
Mike Sprayberry, North Carolina's Director of Emergency Management, reminded residents that 911 is purely for emergency calls. Those who may have questions about the virus, or any service, can dial 211 to get their answers.
As far as filing for unemployment in the state goes, Cooper said the Employment Security Commission is working with a new server to help with internet lag amid the surge of online filings. An additional call center has also been developed to help with the growing number of calls.
NC Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is doing their part in helping residents during the outbreak, as well. As of Tuesday, Stein said his office was investigating 755 complaints related to price-gouging in North Carolina.
"We will take legal action to anyone who is ripping people off," Stein said at Tuesday's press conference.
The Attorney General's Office is also fully involved in identifying and stopping any coronavirus-related scams. He says a majority of them involve robocalls, and asked North Carolinians to stay vigilant and smart during this time.
Stein also said collection activities have been halted and loan relief is being provided to those who need to pay student loans.
North Carolina is already under a Stay-At-Home order, which is in effect through April 23.
