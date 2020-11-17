RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced a new COVID-19 county alert system pinpoint counties with the highest levels of viral spread and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down.
According to Governor Cooper, the purpose of the county alert system is to help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread. The map will be updated every four weeks.
“The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus", said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen.
Cohen said the system uses metric informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:
- Yellow: Significant Community Spread
- Orange: Substantial Community Spread
- Red: Critical Community Spread
To read more and see Frequently Asked Questions, visit the alert page.
