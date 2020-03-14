RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina governor Roy Cooper announced a new executive order Saturday that shuts down all K-12 schools for two weeks and enforces bans on gatherings of more than 100 people.
The executive order comes days after Cooper issued non-binding guidance to venues to postpone events. However, Cooper chastised venues in the state for not following the guidance, opening his speech with the rebuke.
Cooper acknowledged the impact that school closures would impact students, faculty, and staff in schools across North Carolina. The closures are slated to begin Monday, March 16, and officials lined up with Cooper announced plans to work with stakeholders to coordinate food, childcare, and other resources at local levels.
Per the NCDHHS website, there are a total of 23 cases in North Carolina. While no cases have been reported in western NC, there is one presumptive positive case being monitored in Mecklenburg County and another in neighboring Cabarrus County.
Asheville City Schools responded to the closure during Cooper's press conference, announcing that at-home learning and food distribution sites would open on Tuesday, March 17. March 16 will become an optional workday for staff, and elementary students will use at-home learning packets to complete assignments. Secondary students are instructed to use district-provided devices to complete assignments via Canvas.
. @NC_Governor has proactively made the decision to close all public school districts across the state beginning this Monday, March 16th - Monday, March 30th.Our at-home learning & food distribution sites will open on Tuesday, March 17th. Read More @ https://t.co/q9cs6QjN71 pic.twitter.com/lBfgrpxlKL— Asheville City Schools (@AVLCitySchools) March 14, 2020
Right now, the district is planning to return to normal on March 31, but are planning to adjust if necessary.
