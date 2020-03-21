RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina governor Roy Cooper announced Saturday he is waiving restrictions to allow more access to childcare, give health departments more authority, and waive certain vehicle registration requirements.
The new executive order specifically aims to help first responders and healthcare workers find childcare during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Cooper said “Doctors, nurses, first responders and other critical personnel need to know their children are safe so they can continue to respond during this time of crisis. And we’re loosening trucking requirements so important medicine and equipment can get quickly to the the people in all 100 counties that need it.”
The vehicle registration waiver includes provisions to:
- Allow DMV offices to ensure appropriate social distancing including requiring appointments and making sure offices have enough space for DMV customers;
- Postpone DMV hearings that can reasonably be delayed during the crisis response;
- Offers clarity around regulations so that critical supplies can get where they are needed throughout the state;
- Waive Commercial Driver’s License requirements to ensure school buses can be utilized in responding to the crisis.
You can read the full order here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.