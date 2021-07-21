RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- In a press conference on Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit is emphasizing continued masking in schools for the upcoming school year.
The governor says that the Toolkit should require students in kindergarten through eighth grade as well as all staff members to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Governor Cooper says that students in grades nine through 12 should wear a mask as well if they have not bene fully vaccinated.
According to a release from the governor's office, the new guidance is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Cooper says that the guidance goes into effect on July 30 and local school leaders are responsible for implementing the the tool kit in consultation with local health departments.
Governor Cooper says that the new guidance is essential to return to in-person learning.
“The most important work our state will do next month is getting all our school children back into the classrooms safely for in-person learning. That’s the best way for them to learn, and we want their school days to be as close to normal as possible, especially after a year of disruption.”
MORE NEWS: DHEC confirms 714 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.