FILE - In a Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after testifying before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington. North Carolina Republicans and their allies trying to gather enough votes to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a "born alive" bill. House Speaker Tim Moore and others spoke at a news conference Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in support for the measure, hours before the scheduled override vote.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)