RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) With schools halting in-person learning for the time being amid the coronavirus outbreak, people who are listed as critical employees are finding themselves in critical need of child care.
To provide assistance for those people, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral network to launch a hotline that will help connect critical workers to child care resources in their area.
“Child care is a critical service. People working on the front lines of the COVID-19 response need access to safe, quality child care so they can know their own children are being well cared for as they care for others,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
NCDHHS asks that families with flexible working arrangements stay at home with their children. For those who cannot, they can call 1 (888) 600-1685 to get information about local options for children from infants to 12 years old.
Care is offered by child care providers who agree to meet updated health, safety and operational guidelines. Children of critical workers - emergency and first responders, hospital staff, front-line health care providers, nursing and adult group home staff, child care program staff, food service staff, and others - will receive priority.
Priority will also be given to children receiving welfare services, are homeless, or in unstable living conditions.
The hotline will be staffed by CCR&R, which partners with the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education and the fourteen NC CCR&R regions to support a strong child care resource and referral system statewide.
It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
