RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that the state's first reported case of the COVID-19 B.1.351 variant, also known as the "South Africa variant", was identified.
According to a release from NCDHHS, the variant was identified in an adult male from central North Carolina who had not recently traveled.
NCDHHS says that North Carolina is now the fourth state to report a case of the South Africa COVID-19 variant, joining South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.
The department said that it expects to see more variants of the virus over time as the pandemic continues.
According to NCDHHS, current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the known variants of the coronavirus.
MORE NEWS: Pigs can be taught how to use joysticks, experiment finds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.