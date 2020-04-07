RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Cooper announced that the state will begin providing financial assistance to essential employees with children who need care, as well as those who provide the care.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has established an Emergency Child Care Subsidy Program to offer the assistance through May. It may be extended, however, as health officials continue to monitor coronavirus.
Child care teachers and staff that work in programs serving essential workers will begin seeing bonuses in their pay for the months of April and May.
"Child care is an essential service as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “Our health care professionals caring for those who are sick, grocery workers who are restocking shelves, and truck drivers delivering packages to our doors all need child care so that they can go to work – and we want to be sure child care teachers and programs have support in providing safe, quality care.”
Financial aid is available to parents and caregivers who are essential workers who meet to following criteria:
- Their income is below 300 percent of the poverty line
- They are an essential worker fighting COVID-19 or protecting the health and safety of communities
- They feel they have no other viable child care options available to them
NCDHSS has already set up a hotline to help connect critical workers to child care resources in their area.
To receive an emergency care subsidy, parents must complete the COVID-19 Parent Application for Financial Assistance for Emergency Child Care and submit it to their child care provider.
For more on the financial assistance NCDHHS is providing, click here.
