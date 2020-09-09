RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced an additional expiration date extension for more DMV licenses and credentials that have expired or will expire while North Carolina is under a state of emergency.
The new extension comes after Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law. Among the bill's provisions was a new extension of the expiration dates of five DMV credentials: CDL licenses, CDL permits, handicap placards, state IDs and inspection mechanic licenses.
NCDOT said if the credentials listed above have already expired or are about to, the new expiration dates will now be 30 days after the governor lifts his state of emergency order related to the COVID pandemic.
The NC Department of Transportation also said this latest expiration date extension is an addition to a similar step taken in the spring that extended expiration dates of 26 DMV credentials such as driver licenses and permit, and vehicle registrations.
