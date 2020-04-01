RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says an inmate at a state prison is the first offender in the state system to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a press release Thursday, NCDPS says the inmate is housed at the Caledonia Correctional Complex in Tillery, located about 93 miles northwest of Raleigh (about 1 hour 26 minutes of a drive).
“We have prepared long and hard for this day,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “This is not a surprise and we are following the infectious disease protocols we have in place for exactly this type of situation. Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women in our care.”
NCDPS says the unidentified inmate, a man in his 60s, is now in isolation and is being treated by prison medical staff. They say the inmate exhibited symptoms on March 24, prompting quarantine from the rest of the prisoners that day. The next day, he was tested, and the positive result was returned Wednesday afternoon. Officials say he's in stable condition.
Prison officials say they've taken precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, and have begun contact tracing to see who may have been within a six-foot radius of the inmate over a span of 10 minutes. NCDPS says anyone determined to have been near him will be monitored and tested for COVID-19. Additionally, the entire minimum unit has been placed on quarantine, with no movements of inmates to or from the prison unless of critical need. The housing dorm the inmate was in has also been placed on lockdown with exception for regulated recreational time. All inmates in that area will be served meals in their dorm, and both inmates and staff are being issued masks to wear. Another shipment of masks and other protective gear has been sent, and more sanitation regimens are underway.
NCDPS is not naming the offender granted his right to medical privacy and due to confidentiality of prisoner records.
Officials say that offenders in the state system with fevers, coughs and symptoms of respiratory illness have been quarantined from the prison general population for the past month.
In addition, new offenders to the state prison system are quarantined for 14 days following initial medical screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms, in order to prevent the introduction of the virus into a facility.
Offender transportation movements are limited to only court-ordered, high priority and health care movements. Transported offenders are medically screened both before and after getting on the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.