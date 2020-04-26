RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday that the state now has 8,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 299 deaths.
The new data, as of 11 a.m. on April 26, shows that cases have now been identified in 94 of North Carolina's 100 counties.
Hyde, Camden, Avery, Yancey, Swain and Graham counties have yet to report a case of coronavirus.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of confirmed cases, with 1,482 and 41 virus-related deaths.
There are 451 people hospitalized and receiving treatment. NCDHHS says they've completed 107,894 tests in their laboratories, as well as those of participating hospitals and commercial labs.
Age-wise, officials say individuals from age 25-49 make up 40% of confirmed cases in North Carolina. Seniors, or people over 65, make up 25% of confirmed cases.
However, 85% of the state's reported deaths occur in individuals 65 or older. The remaining 15% of the recorded deaths were individuals aged 25-64, according to NCDHHS.
For more data on coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, visit NCDHHS's website.
MORE NEWS:
House of Raeford's discount bulk chicken sale brings crowd at Easley High
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.