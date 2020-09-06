GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting Tuesday, September 8, those who need a flu shot can simply drive through for one at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Prisma Health says adults can get the shot from the drive-through offering on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Patients' insurance plans will be billed, while self-pay patients will be offered a discount if they pay at time of service.
Additionally, vaccines are also being offered at clinic sites across the Prisma Health system.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you won't be able to get a flu vaccine at the same time as testing for the coronavirus, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
