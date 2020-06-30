GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Leaders with Greenville County Schools still aren't sure what the fall semester will look like, but they do know one thing for sure: they need bus drivers.
The district is holding a bus driver and bus aide job fair today at the Sullivan Center (206 Wilkins St.) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Transportation director Adam James said there are more than 60 driver positions available and 20 aide openings.
Drivers have to get their permit at the DMV, but all training will be through the school district.
James said they’ll likely have to do more bus runs to allow students to social distance on the bus, which is part of the reason why they are hiring more drivers.
All drivers and aides will also have new duties this fall because of the coronavirus, James said.
"Right now what we’re looking about is a reduced capacity on buses when we go back to school and we’re going to have to disinfect at a little more normal rate," James said. "We disinfect periodically throughout the school year anyway, but now we’re looking at disinfecting high touch areas after each drop off.”
Full and part time positions are available and wages can be up to $19.06 per hour.
James said that regardless of how school looks in the fall, bus drivers and aides will have work. When student transitioned to eLearning in the spring, James said those employees helped hand out meals, set up wifi spots and now they are helping to collect Chromebooks from students.
