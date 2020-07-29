ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As of Wednesday afternoon, a decision has not yet been made to determine if federal funding for South Carolina schools amidst the pandemic can indeed be directed to private schools, or if all funds must be sent to public schools only.
The debate first began when governor Henry McMaster announced that private K-12 schools would receive an allotment of $32 million of funds from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds into the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) grant program. Those funds are all from the federal government through a portion of the CARES Act. Just days after his announcement, Orangeburg attorney Skyler Hutto filed a request to temporarily halt the governor from sending those funds as the governor intended, which was granted and a hearing was slated for the week of July 27.
On Wednesday, July 29, a judge in Orangeburg heard from Hutto and attorneys for the state. Hutto sent the court four affidavits, and at the hearing the state's representation called for a dismissal of the temporary block on the funds. Hutto's argument was that South Carolina's state constitution prohibits state funds from being used to benefit private schools, and that Gov. McMaster had admitted to trying to do this. Hutto also said part of the issue involved the state's duty to fund public education, and that the $32 million should instead be allocated to public schools. In his argument, Hutto said Greeville County Schools was only getting about $250 per student from the funding. He claims the CARES Act funding would give private school students more money, specifically up to $6,500 per student.
The state's team lobbied back, saying that if Hutto's claims were true, then the court needs to call into question other programs, like the money raised by the SC Education Lottery and tuition grants. Further, the state's team argued the money was not directly going to private schools, but rather through indirect channels. The state wrapped up their argument claiming there was nothing unconstitutional about the way McMaster had set up the SAFE program.
After nearly three hours, the judge concluded the hearing without a judgement.
Stay tuned for updates from The School Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.