GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Board members with Greenville County Schools approved a revision that won’t allow vaccine clinics on school grounds in the county.
The board voted to only allow vaccine clinics on school grounds for emergency use only.
The board said when the Food and Drug Administration and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental approve a vaccine for non-emergency use, vaccine clinics can operate on school grounds.
