ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System says they're prohibiting visitors at their locations beginning March 24.
The health care system includes Charles George VA Medical Center and its three Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Franklin, Hickory and Rutherfod County.
Officials say no visitor of any age will be allowed to enter any of the facilities. The measures are being taken for the safety of patients, visitors and staff, and to help limit the spread of the virus.
There are certain circumstances when visitors will be allowed to enter. Those include providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, and visiting under urgent circumstances - such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member.
Screenings will be required prior to entrance of any facility.
Outpatient Veterans who require a caretaker will be permitted to have one.
Enrolled Veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call 1-828-298-7911 ext. 3 to coordinate care prior to visiting their provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinics.
