ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville is making sure its annual Winter Lights event will still happen, but there are some changes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the arboretum says guests will be able to take a dreamy ride through the enchanted forest in their vehicles. This means guests can pay for per-car ticketing for the one-mile stretch of the campus adorned with thousands of holiday lights with unique displays.
The displays begin November 20, and will stretch into the New Year, ending on January 10, 2021. Visitors can see the lights from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly. You can buy tickets now, for $25 per car when you buy online. At the gate, the ticket costs $30. There are also discount rates for certain days and special rates for motorcoaches and commercial vans; click here for the full list.
Winter Lights is the arboretum's largest fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from this event will directly support the arboretum's programming.
