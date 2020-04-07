RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina health officials are reporting the state is seeing over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, with 46 individuals sadly succumbing to the virus.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of April 7 there are now 3,221 cases that are being investigated in 90 counties.
354 people are currently hospitalized, and 46 people have tragically passed away as a result of contracting coronavirus.
NCDHHS says they've completed 41,082 tests within their state labs.
McDowell County is now reporting 13 positive coronavirus cases. The latest three individuals to test positive are linked to community spread transmission, health officials said.
As of April 7, McDowell County health officials say they've administered 161 tests, with 115 coming back negative, 13 positive, and 33 are pending.
For a complete breakdown of coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
