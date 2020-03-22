RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of coronavirus cases in the state - saying the number has now jumped to 255.
Since Friday, the amount of cases has risen by more than 150.
Three counties in the state hold a majority of the cases. They are:
- Mecklenburg County: 66
- Wake County: 40
- Durham County: 40
No deaths have been reported in the state thus far.
