RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) As a new week begins, North Carolina health officials report the state is seeing nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases, with 33 individuals sadly succumbing to the virus.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of April 6 there are now 2,870 cases that are being investigated in 89 counties.
270 people are currently hospitalized, and 33 people have tragically passed away as a result of contracting coronavirus.
NCDHHS says they've completed 40,726 tests within their state labs.
On April 5, Haywood County health officials announced their third positive COVID-19 case. They say the individual has no out-of-state travel history, and officials are working on notifying all close contacts.
“The Haywood County Health Department will aggressively trace, test and contain anyone we identify who was exposed to this virus,” said Haywood County Health Director Patrick Johnson.
McDowell County also reported their tenth positive coronavirus case. As of April 5, McDowell County health officials say they've administered 148 tests, with 103 coming back negative, 10 positive, and 35 are pending.
For a complete breakdown of coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
