RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus numbers, showing the state is now seeing more than 3,400 cases and 53 deaths.
As of 11 a.m. on April 8, North Carolina has 3,426 reported COVID-19 cases in 90 of its counties.
NCDHHS says they've completed 42,987 tests in the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Mecklenburg County continues to hold the highest number of cases, with 830 individuals testing positive. Wake County follows with 363, while Durham County is seeing 236 cases.
For a complete break-down of the virus in North Carolina, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.