RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) On Thursday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus numbers, showing the state had 200 new cases and 12 new deaths since Wednesday.
As of 11 a.m. on April 9, North Carolina has 3,651 reported COVID-19 cases in 10 of its counties.
NCDHHS says they've completed 47,809 tests in the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
As of Thursday, 398 coronavirus patients were still in hospitals.
For a complete break-down of the virus in North Carolina, click here.
