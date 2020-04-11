Generic North Carolina Coronavirus Numbers
RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) On Saturday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus numbers. 

As of 11 a.m. on April 11, North Carolina has 4,312 reported COVID-19 cases in 91 of its counties. So far health officials say 80 people have died. 

NCDHHS says they've completed 60,393 tests in the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs. 

For a complete break-down of the virus in North Carolina, click here

