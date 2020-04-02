RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina now has more than 1,800 reported cases of coronavirus, with 16 deaths.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the new numbers on Thursday.
1,857 individuals have tested postivie for COVID-19 and 28,679 tests have been completed by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.
For a county-to-county breakdown, as well as updates on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.
