RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina courts will postpone non-essential and in-person court proceedings for 30 days starting on Monday, December 14 according to Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings. Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public," Beasley said.
According to a release from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, over 80 counties are experiencing a substantial or critical community spread of COVID-19.
The release also states that since the start of the pandemic, 291 Judicial Branch employees have tested positive for the virus and over half of the state's county courthouses have been partially or totally closed to due the pandemic, with 11 new closures occurring just this week.
The release also noted that court operations are usually reduced in the winter time under normal circumstances, and the NCAOC says it expects the impact on court dockets to be minimal.
