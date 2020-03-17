TIGERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) North Greenville University is the latest school in the Upstate to announce class and campus adjustments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tuesday, the university is implementing a 15-day modified operation plan, which includes the canceling of several events and moving to online instruction beginning on March 23.
According to the university, all in-person events and activities will be canceled through the month of March, and no social gatherings larger than 10 people will be permitted.
Residence halls will remain open, however any students who decide to stay on campus must sign-in with the Office of Resident Life.
Dining halls will also stay open, but beginning on March 18, they'll have a limited menu and social distance seating.
From March 19-31, the Tigerville Campus will remain operational and staffed as needed, but will be closed to outside visitors. The Greer Campus will be closed after March 18 - all staff should plan on returning to work April 1.
All in-person classes will transition to online instruction beginning March 23. Pending the status of the coronavirus, school officials plan to resume regular classes on April 6.
“This crisis is not a surprise to God,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., in a video message to the community. “He has prepared us for this event, and we look forward to seeing His future for this special place on the other side of this emergency.”
Stay up to date on the university's plans here.
