TIGERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another Upstate university has released their reopening plans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Wednesday, North Greenville University says they plan to stick to their current academic calendar, which will include resuming in-person education, but requires face coverings in all classrooms. Those coverings are also encouraged in spaces where physical distancing isn't always possible. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors won't need to wear a face covering while eating, however, nor while in a student's dorm.
The university also provided this link to their re-opening plan.
The calendar so far for the fall semester looks like this:
- Monday, August 10: First day of instruction for graduate students and online students
- Saturday, August 15: New Student Orientation, new students move in
- Tuesday, August 18: Returning students move back in
- Thursday, August 20: First day of instruction for undergraduate students
- Friday, October 23-Monday, October 26: Fall Break
- Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27: Thanksgiving Break
- Monday, December 7-Wednesday, December 9: Final Exams
- Friday, December 11: Commmencement
“Our COVID-19 Response Team has worked ceaselessly on the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, carefully planning a sound, practical plan to bring students back beginning Saturday, August 15, for the Fall 2020 semester. NGU’s campuses have been sanitized and deeply cleaned over the summer, with many spaces being completely renovated,” said NGU president Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We need Christ-centered education now more than ever, and we have prioritized in-person instruction because it is so much a part of this process. We need Christlike leaders and learners to invent the future and boldly lead us into it. This is who we are at North Greenville University, and this is why we plan to open our campus this fall to any student who wants to be transformed. And we have established protocols that we believe will allow this to occur as safely as possible.”
