HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Henderson County Public Schools announced that one of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The notification came on Tuesday, March 31. The following day, the district confirmed the individual works at North Henderson High School.
The district says the person was not involved in distributing meals or educational materials before becoming symptomatic. As soon as the employee felt unwell, the district says they took the proper precautions and self-isolated while waiting for their test results.
Staff at North Henderson High were made aware of their possible exposure. Additionally, the school administrators worked with local public health officials to identify any other potential close contacts - including visitors to the school.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the school system has informed the public of the confirmed case and its association with a school environment, but that is simply a best practice to inform the community and to increase everyone’s awareness should they start to develop symptoms," the district said in a statement.
