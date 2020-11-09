INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing and face strict penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.
Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins said in an email Sunday that students must undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend, Indiana, for the winter break.
Jenkins says if a student is exposed or tests positive, they must quarantine on campus for two weeks.
Students who don't complete the test can't register for classes.
