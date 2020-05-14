GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Now you can find out if you have the coronavirus from your couch.
North Carolina-based LabCorp has launched at at-home testing kit and it's available at no cost.
The company first unveiled the kit last month, but it was only available to first responders and healthcare workers.
Now they have emergency approval from the FDA to release it to the public.
To see if you qualify for a kit click here and take a survey. An expert will review the answers about your symptoms and send you a test kit in the mail if they think it's likely you are infected.
LabCorp has video instructions online that demonstrate how to give yourself a nasal swab and how to safely mail back a sample.
Results are available online within one to two days of the lab receiving your sample, according to the company's website.
