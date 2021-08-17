OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – COVID-19 guidelines have been updated for the School District of Oconee County.
Masks are now strongly encouraged for students and staff, according to the district.
Elementary students won’t “mix” with other classrooms throughout the day, including recess. Elementary students will also eat meals in the classroom.
Visitors in the school buildings will be limited to essential reason only and they’re strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
Field trips are suspended for the first nine weeks of school.
