OCONEE COUNT, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order that asks restaurants and bars throughout the state to adjust their operations as the nation attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says his agency has received many questions surrounding the executive order, and is providing some answers and guidelines that may help.
"Recently, the Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association, issued some guidance to the 46 Sheriff’s across the state to assist us in regards what restaurants and bars can do and then what law enforcement can do, under the law, to enforce this executive order," Sheriff Crenshaw said in a statement.
According to the Sheriff, here is a rundown of all that is permitted, prohibited, and enforced based on McMaster's executive order:
- Governor’s Executive Order (2020-10) prohibits food service establishments from selling food or beverages of any kind for on-premises consumption in the state of South Carolina through next Tuesday, March 31st. Also, selling food and/or beverages to consume on-premises while someone waits for their “to-go” order is unlawful at this time.
- Governor McMaster authorizes permits and encourages “to-go” orders, “whether via delivery, carry-out or drive thru distribution, curbside pick-up, or other alternate means.”
- While there is nothing in the current Executive Order that allows law enforcement to disperse a crowd that has gathered inside of a restaurant that is waiting on “to-go” orders, Sheriff Crenshaw recommends that employees of restaurants/bars and those who patronize them follow the protocols and guidelines set forth by the Centers of Disease Control by practicing social distancing (maintaining a distance of at least six feet from another person) and by not gathering in groups of more than 10 people at a time, including while waiting in line or inside for orders. In fact, the Sheriff recommends that physical interaction inside the restaurants be strictly limited and for customers to use curbside pick-up, delivery and drive-thru options, instead of physically going inside of the restaurant or bar. If you must physically pick up your order, the Sheriff recommends that patrons wait outside and for all business transactions to occur outside without entering the location.
- Governor’s Executive Order (2020-12) allows current holders of a valid Beer and Wine permit to sell or deliver beer and wine in a sealed container for curbside delivery or pick-up and off-premises consumption. However, curbside delivery or pickup of “alcoholic liquors” remains prohibited.
- Also, the sale of beer or wine to anyone who remains in a motor vehicle during a transaction is prohibited.
- In regards to alcohol sales, the retailed shall have a clearly designated delivery or pickup area abutting or adjacent to the retailer’s place of business.
- Anyone purchasing alcoholic beverages must prove at the time of curbside delivery or pickup that they are 21 years of age by a valid government issued identification.
- A retailer shall not allow curbside delivery or pickup of beer and wine to an intoxicated person or a person under the age of 21. An employee or agent who is responsible for delivering beer or wine in sealed containers for off –premises consumption to a consumer’s vehicle shall be 18 years of age or older.
Sheriff Crenshaw says that law enforcement has the right to issue citations to any businesses and/or bars that violate the provisions of the executive order.
“The Sheriff’s Office is grateful to the restaurants and bars in the county who are in compliance with the Executive Order and we will continue to support them, as well as all businesses in the county," Crenshaw said.
