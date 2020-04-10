OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County Sheriff's Office is going to start a free delivery of medications for citizens of Oconee over the age of 60, who are quarantined due to the pandemic.
This service, which will apply to citizens taking chemotherapy or cancer treatments, or those quarantined, will be begin Monday, April 13th.
“Many of us are being called to serve in ways perhaps we never thought possible during this crisis,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “Our deputies serve our citizens here in Oconee County every day and this initiative is another way that we can serve our citizens. Our citizens who are part of our senior population and/or those who have compromised immune symptoms are at the greatest risk from potential exposure to COVID-19. The main purpose of the Home or Work Order that we are currently under is to continue to help to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 by discouraging the gathering of large groups of people together. It is our hope that this initiative will continue to help to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by protecting our most vulnerable citizens from having to leave their homes as much for this essential service of having to obtain their much needed medications.”
Listed below are some of the guidelines regarding the service:
- Qualifying citizens call their pharmacy as they normally do for a prescription and inform someone a deputy will pick it up for delivery.
- The person prescribed for the medicine calls the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4117 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to arrange a pick-up and delivery.
- The medication’s cost has been pre-paid. If special arrangements need to be made regarding payment; let the Sheriff’s office representative know ASAP so that we can work on a solution.
- The recipient must be present at delivery and show the deputy a valid photo ID to prove ownership
- Prescriptions will be left outside the door.
Pharmacy Guidelines
- Verify need of delivery based on guidelines stated.
- Make sure patient knows that they must be at home when prescription is delivered and show an ID.
- Obtain payment for prescription.
- Call Oconee County Sheriff’s office at 864-638-4117 by 2:30pm each day stating prescriptions are ready for pick up. This is being offered Monday through Friday.
- Make sure contact number for patient is on the outside of the bag in case officer needs to make contact with patient.
“Medication for some of our citizens is vital to their quality of life,” says Sheriff Crenshaw. “I know those most at risk are concerned about leaving their home during this time. This can help to eliminate one of their worries.”
